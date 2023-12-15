CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.