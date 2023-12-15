Critical Analysis: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) versus Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Park Lawn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.08 -$37.44 million ($11.12) -0.01 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Park Lawn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

This table compares Verb Technology and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -797.39% -1,183.48% -164.33% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verb Technology and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 167.29%. Given Park Lawn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Summary

Park Lawn beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

