Critical Comparison: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alector alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 4.97 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -4.67 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.7% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alector and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 2 7 0 2.60 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $14.18, indicating a potential upside of 79.52%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Alector beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.