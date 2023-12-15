Critical Review: Dutch Bros (BROS) and Its Peers

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dutch Bros to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $739.01 million -$4.75 million 766.25 Dutch Bros Competitors $3.13 billion $259.98 million 271.18

Dutch Bros’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 0.27% -2.22% -0.59% Dutch Bros Competitors -4.91% -13.63% -0.59%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Dutch Bros and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros’ peers have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dutch Bros Competitors 169 1002 1259 57 2.48

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Dutch Bros’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dutch Bros peers beat Dutch Bros on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

