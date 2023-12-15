Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.38. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

