Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.
CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.