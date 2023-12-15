CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,210.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $257.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.