CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.72. 772,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,213. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,284.95, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

