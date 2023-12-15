CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $64.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

