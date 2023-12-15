Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 1,926 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $15,042.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,510.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CGEM

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.