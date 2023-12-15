Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Cut by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average is $232.97.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

