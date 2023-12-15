Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $248.37 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average of $232.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 29.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Cummins by 71.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.



