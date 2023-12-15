Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 20,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

