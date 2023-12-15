Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

