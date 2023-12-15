Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

