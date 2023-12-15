Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

