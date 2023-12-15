Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

