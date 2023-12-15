Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CSG Systems International worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of CSGS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

