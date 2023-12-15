Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.8 %

TTD stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,687,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.