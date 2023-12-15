Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,557,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.