Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.