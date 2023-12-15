Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $606,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBML opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

