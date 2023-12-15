Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $766,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

