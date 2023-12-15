Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

