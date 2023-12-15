Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 17,022 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.44% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.