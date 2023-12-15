Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 3,550 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.50 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

