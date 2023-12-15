Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 430 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.05.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

