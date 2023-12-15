Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

