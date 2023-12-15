Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $342.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.39. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

