Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.