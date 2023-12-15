Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.75.
About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
