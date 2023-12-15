Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $259.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.