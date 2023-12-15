Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.11 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.