Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $130.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

