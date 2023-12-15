Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $242.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

