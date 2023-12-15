Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

NYSE:CRM opened at $257.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

