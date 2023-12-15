Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Reduced by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CW opened at $218.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.