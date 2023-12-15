Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $176,400.00 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

