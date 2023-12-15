CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.80. 2,772,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

