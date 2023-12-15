CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,639. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

