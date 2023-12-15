CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $201.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.51. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.