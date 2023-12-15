CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Shares of CYBR opened at $201.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

