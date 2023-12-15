Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Down 3.6%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 287,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,270,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Dana by 53.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.