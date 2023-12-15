Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $229.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

