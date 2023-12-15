Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $227.42. 807,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

