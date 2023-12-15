Danaher (DHR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/7/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

12/1/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/7/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.92 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 776,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,346. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Danaher Co alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.