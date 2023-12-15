Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

