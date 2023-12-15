Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

DRI stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.