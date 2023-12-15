Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $163.09

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $155.40. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 490,256 shares.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $2,977,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $4,176,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

