Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $163.09

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $155.40. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 490,256 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

