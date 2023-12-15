Darien Spencer Sells 3,726 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $22,281.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Darien Spencer sold 243 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $1,129.95.

Ouster Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

