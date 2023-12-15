David Nierenberg Buys 9,006 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) Director David Nierenberg acquired 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $28,729.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Nierenberg purchased 33,118 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $116,906.54.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 430.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 898,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

